An unattended pot on a stove was the cause of an apartment fire that sent two people to the hospital in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, December 21, 2021. The fire was contained to a single unit, and the victims are expected to make a full recovery. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
One apartment was damaged and two people were hospitalized after an unattended pot on the stove sparked a fire on Kelsey Lane in Oakley on Tuesday afternoon.
Crews, responding to the 5000 block of Kelsey Lane on reports of a fire sprinkler activation, found smoke coming from a first-story unit of the two-story apartment complex in the 5000 block of Kelsey Lane, said Steve Aubert, East Contra Costa Fire Protection District fire marshal.
The fire was contained to the single unit, but undisclosed materials on top of the stove; the vent of the stove hood; and nearby cabinets were all damaged in the fire, Aubert said.
An 80-year-old woman, who had to be rescued from the apartment unit, and another undisclosed person who was trying to rescue the woman prior to crews’ arrival, were both transported to a hospital with smoke inhalation, but are expected to be OK, Aubert added.
"There was a lot of combustible materials spread throughout the house," Aubert said. "Luckily these apartments are protected with fire-sprinkler systems, which did activate in the kitchen and did appear to take care of everything."
The fire's cause appears to be an unattended pot on the stove, Aubert said. The unit's resident appeared to be asleep when the fire ignited, Aubert said.
