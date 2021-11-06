CD8BA3F5-A727-49AF-A622-692A9C05C5D9.jpeg

Four people were shot, including two fatally, on Malicoat Avenue in Oakley at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, Oakley police Sgt. Robert Roberts said.

Roberts said authorities have detained several people, including an unspecified number of suspects involved in the incident.

The two victims who survived were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known. 

“We are trying to piece it together right now, but it doesn’t appear anyone is outstanding,” Roberts said. “We have everyone that was involved.” 

The ages and identities of the victims were not immediately released.  

