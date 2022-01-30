A vehicle traveling east in the westbound lane of East Cypress Road in Oakley, Calif., was the cause of a three vehicle accident, Sunday morning, January 30, 2022. One driver was air-lifted to John Muir - Walnut Creek in critical condition. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Eight people were injured — one critically — in a three-vehicle crash on East Cypress Road, west of Bethel Island Road, in Oakley at about 9:45 a.m. this morning, police said.
A white Nissan Altima was seen driving eastbound on East Cypress Road in the westbound direction, when it collided with a red Dodge Durango and a gray Chevy Tahoe, sending all three vehicles off the roadway, said Officer Soares of the Oakley Police Department.
One unidentified victim was flown to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, and seven other unidentified people were transported to various local hospitals by ambulance, said Robert Ruddick, an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District captain.
Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash, based on the amount of damage to the vehicles, but it was not immediately clear if drugs or alcohol were involved, Soares said.
East Cypress Road is expected to be closed until 2:15 p.m. or later, police said.
Police encourage motorists to follow the traffic plan below.
All inbound (eastbound) traffic to Bethel Island or the Summer Lake community is to use the following route: East Cypress>Jersey Island Road>Dutch Slough Road>Bethel Island Road.
All outbound (leaving Bethel Island/Summer Lake Community) is to use a land dam/levee at the end of Sandmound Boulevard. This route needs to be used with caution. It will take you to Holland Tract Road and Delta Road. Use Delta Road to make your way to the Knightsen/Oakley area
Update: Jan. 30 at 11:30 a.m.
The Oakley Police Department released the following update on the incident:
The Oakley Police Department is investigating a major multi-vehicle collision on East Cypress Road in between Bethel Island Road and Jersey Island Road. The agency anticipates East Cypress being closed down for three or more hours.
