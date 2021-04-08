A new large Blue Sequoia tree was planted in early April at Civic Center Park, replacing the old Oak tree that unfortunately fell last year. The beautiful new tree is already over 30 feet tall and will continue to grow each year and be part of the annual holiday tree lighting celebration.
