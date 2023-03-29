Antioch loses Amtrak station to Oakley

OAKLEY—Antioch’s Amtrak train stop will be coming to an end. Antioch’s loss is Oakley’s future.

Concerned by the rising number of assaults on Amtrak personnel in Antioch where the city’s train station was demolished in 2019, the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority (JPA) voted 6-1 on Friday, March 24, to decommission the Antioch stop.

Tamika Smith, the JPA director of rail services, told her board that the Antioch stop had produced 69 police calls of service between January 2021 and December 2022. Those included several assaults on Amtrak personnel mostly due to problems with the homeless community that had sprung up around the location across the street from City Hall.

