OAKLEY – The family of Alexis Gabe, the Oakley woman murdered in January of last year, and others gathered at Civic Center Park on March 17 to dedicate a bench in her honor on what would have been her 25th birthday.
‘For as long as you remember me, I am never entirely lost,” the inscription on the bench’s plaque reads.
Friends, family and others attended a celebration of Gabe that included a prayer, speeches from Oakley’s police chief Paul Beard and Gabe’s father, Gwyn, who.encouraged the gathered crowd to sing ‘happy birthday’ before serving cake and other refreshments.
“She’ll be mad at you if you don’t take a slice,” he joked.
City staff, particularly City Manager Josh McMurray, were instrumental in getting the bench dedication, according to Gwyn. When he brought his idea to them, he said there was no hesitation before they agreed.
“We always feel her presence at home,” Gwyn said during the dedication. “But having a place where she can have her own bench is awesome and I hope each and every one of you will just come down and have a seat with Alexis.”
Gabe was first reported missing in January 2022, failing to return home after visiting her ex-boyfriend, Marshall Jones, at his Antioch residence. Gabe was declared the victim of a homicide by police over the summer but attempts to locate her remains were hampered by the death of Jones, who was killed by police in Kent, Washington after police allege he came at them with a knife as they attempted to arrest him.
Partial remains that were later confirmed to be Gabe’s were found in Amador County on Nov. 3, although her family said they would continue search efforts until all of her remains were found during a press conference. Further remains were found in January as well.
