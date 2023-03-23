OAKLEY – The family of Alexis Gabe, the Oakley woman murdered in January of last year, and others gathered at Civic Center Park on March 17 to dedicate a bench in her honor on what would have been her 25th birthday.

‘For as long as you remember me, I am never entirely lost,” the inscription on the bench’s plaque reads.

Friends, family and others attended a celebration of Gabe that included a prayer, speeches from Oakley’s police chief Paul Beard and Gabe’s father, Gwyn, who.encouraged the gathered crowd to sing ‘happy birthday’ before serving cake and other refreshments.

