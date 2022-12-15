A candlelight vigil was held in honor of Alexis Gabe last Friday, Dec. 9. Gabe was determined to be a victim of homicide after she went missing Jan. 26 of this year, and her partial remains were found in early November.
The vigil was held at Civic Center Plaza in Oakley. Many of Gabe’s friends and family gathered with residents to honor her memory, joining the family in prayer, sharing their memories of Alexis, and offering the Gabe family condolences.
Gwyn Gabe, Alexis’ father, thanked everyone for their constant support during the search for the rest of her remains and continued hope for justice, “It’s been really hard for us, but what gives us comfort is the love and support from this community,” he said.
