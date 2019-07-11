Thousands of residents and visitors flowed into Oakley’s Freedom Basin Park Saturday night, July 6, to enjoy food, rides, games, vendors and fireworks for the city’s 20th Cityhood Celebration.
City councilmember Kevin Romick observed how the annual party hailing the city’s 1999 incorporation has been growing year by year.
“The police estimated as many as 10,000 last year,” Romick said, “and there will be probably more this year.”
Police Chief Eric Christensen commented: “This is always a great family event for the members of our community. This event is larger than just the crowd in the basin. It involves neighbors gathering in parks, courts and block parties throughout the nearby neighborhoods. Combine great people with great neighborhoods and a great fireworks show — it’s why people love the community.”
“It’s great to see all these people turning out,” said Valerie Ricks of Glass Dome Graphics in Discovery Bay, one of the vendors at the event.
Amory Donaldson of Martinez said she came for the great food.
Jorge Gonzalez and Christine Belleci manned a booth for the Diablo Water District, handing out free water and information on the agency’s services.
“The district is expanding and serving more and more people as Oakley grows,” Gonzalez said.
Three women from La Clinica answered questions about their organization’s health services, including Carmen Cabrera-Schenhart, Patricia Dalbey and Alondra Martinez.
Another booth from the new Oakley Senior Center was manned by Tim Lear, president, Estrella Saitta and Henry Saitta — all fielding questions about their facility and services.
Local native Giovanni Chamberlain, one of the first graduates of Freedom High School, enjoyed the night with his parents, Carlos and Ofelia Chamberlain.
“It’s great to see all the diversity here over the years; the growth in the Latino community,” said Giovanni, who’s been coming to the event every year.
