The family of Alexis Gabe, the Oakley woman murdered in January of last year, held an event at Civic Center Park on March 17 to dedicate a bench in her honor on what would have been her 25th birthday.
City of Oakley honors Alexis Gabe
Jake Menez
Staff Writer
