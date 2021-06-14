The Oakley City Council approved an urgency ordinance last week which will hold the hosts of gatherings where fireworks are ignited responsible. This strengthens the city’s already existing ban on all fireworks.
Oakley officials will now have the authority to issue a $1,000 fine to property owners (or those responsible for a given property) for any fireworks that are set off on their land or adjacent public right‐of‐ways. The ordinance is effective immediately.
The use, discharge, possession, storage, and sale of all fireworks are already illegal in the city of Oakley.
This new ordinance is an enforcement tool and designed to help officers deal with the complex public safety issue. Owners, tenants, and hosts will have liability for the fireworks and can be fined up to $1,000 per violation.
“Unlawful fireworks being set off is a problem that the Oakley Police Department faces frequently, especially as we approach the Fourth of July,” said Oakley Police Chief Dean Capelletti. “We want people to enjoy their holiday, but of course the top priority is keeping everyone safe. No amount of entertainment is worth the potential fire hazard fireworks create‐ let alone the potential trauma they can cause other, including veterans with post‐traumatic stress disorder, people with special needs, or pets that might be in distress.”
To report a violation email OPDtips@ci.oakley.ca.us. The Oakley Police Department will be notifying past violators of the new fines in an effort to discourage activity this year.
