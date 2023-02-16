City of Oakley logo
The City Council appointed two new Planning Commission members Tuesday night. Jeanne Krieg and Jimmy Ramirez will fill the seats left open by the November election of two former commissioners to the City Council, Shannon Shaw and Hugh Henderson.

Seven applicants were interviewed during the public meeting. Council members asked each applicant three questions about city development and policy. The other applicants included Adam Sterud, Garfield Samuels, Laura O Medina, Daniel O’Leary and Mary Zirkle. Micah Langley and William Seward withdrew before the meeting began.

Krieg recently retired from her position of chief executive officer for the Eastern Contra Costa Transit Authority, also known as Tri Delta Transit. She worked for Tri Delta Transit for 32 years, 28 of them as the CEO. Krieg holds both a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and an MBA from CSU Sacramento.

