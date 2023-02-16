The City Council appointed two new Planning Commission members Tuesday night. Jeanne Krieg and Jimmy Ramirez will fill the seats left open by the November election of two former commissioners to the City Council, Shannon Shaw and Hugh Henderson.
Seven applicants were interviewed during the public meeting. Council members asked each applicant three questions about city development and policy. The other applicants included Adam Sterud, Garfield Samuels, Laura O Medina, Daniel O’Leary and Mary Zirkle. Micah Langley and William Seward withdrew before the meeting began.
Krieg recently retired from her position of chief executive officer for the Eastern Contra Costa Transit Authority, also known as Tri Delta Transit. She worked for Tri Delta Transit for 32 years, 28 of them as the CEO. Krieg holds both a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and an MBA from CSU Sacramento.
In his application, Ramirez reported that he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Government from Georgetown University. He also touted his more than six years working at Google, his experience working with homeless youth and his studies at Landscape Architecture and Design at the College of Environmental Design at UC Berkeley. Ramirez graduated from Freedom High School.
Krieg and Ramirez will serve two-year terms. The Council indicated their intention to separately reappoint Commissioner Leonard Price to the open four-year position. Other current Planning Commission members include Oleksii Chuiko and Diego Verduzco.
In other actions Tuesday night, the Council:
Approved creation and funding of a new Assistant City Manager position, which would serve as the city’s Public Information Officer, which includes responsibility over Police Department related items, responsible for the city’s social media, assume the emergency management functions for the city, and special projects including the Library and assistance with Economic Development related tasks; The base salary for the position will begin at $192,522 annually. The assistant to the city manager position had been vacant since August of 2022. Staff have attempted to fill this position but have been unsuccessful in finding a candidate to fit the various roles needed for the position. To better meet the needs of the growing city Staff determined that an Assistant City Manager position would benefit the City and the City Manager’s Office.
Approved a shuffling of Planning Department positions to replace a Planning Technician position with an Assistant Planner. The staff report indicated that savings made by the long term of the open positions covered the cost of the higher salaries of the reclassified openings.
