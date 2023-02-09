County bills Oakley man $41,174 for cleanup

A property owner is going to get a stiff bill from Contra Costa County for cleaning up his Memory Lane lot in unincorporated Oakley.
The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved an abatement cost of $41,174 to be placed against owner Charles W. Surges for all the costs, including removing a fire-damaged home and other hazardous material cleanup, incurred by the county at 460 Memory Lane.
The bill will be applied to the owner’s property tax bill. Surges did not appear for the public hearing.
The county ordinance authorizes the recovery of abatement costs in public nuisance cases, the recording of a Notice of Abatement Lien, and inclusion of abatement costs on the tax roll as a special assessment, upon approval of the Board of Supervisors.
The Notice and Order to abate was posted on the above-referenced property for a substandard, fire-damaged, vacant building, accumulated garbage and overgrown vegetation and asbestos remediation and was served on the property owner and all persons known possess the property by certified mail on Feb. 19, 2020. The property owner did not file an appeal of the Notice and Order.
