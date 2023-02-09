County bills Oakley man $41,174 for cleanup

Photo by Contra Costa County

The county is billing the owner of his fire-damaged house $41,174 to clean up this mess.

A property owner is going to get a stiff bill from Contra Costa County for cleaning up his Memory Lane lot in unincorporated Oakley.

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved an abatement cost of $41,174 to be placed against owner Charles W. Surges for all the costs, including removing a fire-damaged home and other hazardous material cleanup, incurred by the county at 460 Memory Lane.

The bill will be applied to the owner’s property tax bill. Surges did not appear for the public hearing.

