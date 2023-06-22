A planned expansion of a creek restoration project at a local community park could result in the replacement of a key pedestrian bridge.
The City of Oakley is planning on expanding the restoration of Marsh Creek at Creekside Park just south of Laurel Road. The project, which is funded by grants, is an expansion of the first phase of the Marsh Creek restoration project, which was completed in 2012 along with construction of a pedestrian bridge over Marsh Creek.
The project is restoring a portion of Marsh Creek to give back to the natural habitat and environment for the sake of the wildlife in the creek. The pedestrian bridge is vital because it is the only safe access to get from Creekside Park to the Marsh Creek Trail.
“These projects are part of a larger effort to restore portions of Marsh Creek within the urban development areas of Oakley and Brentwood,” said Oakley Assistant to the City Manager Danielle Navarro. “Brentwood has the Three-Creek Project that has been considered a huge success.”
The Three Creeks Parkway at Marsh Creek Restoration Project is funded by grants to widen and revegetate 4,000 linear feet of Marsh Creek and flood control channel, plant 12.5 acres of native riparian and upland vegetation. It also is meant to create pedestrian and cyclist improvements along Marsh Creek Trail in Brentwood.
“The project will become a natural destination for bikers, hikers, walkers, families and children by providing educational opportunities for children and residents to interact with nature,” said Brentwood Director of Parks and Recreation Bruce Mulder. “The project will provide shade and habitat, improve water quality for species that use the creek, and reduce flood risk with the two - stage channel design, restoring Marsh Creek to a more natural creek channel vegetated with native tree and plant species.”
Similar to the Three Creeks Project, the restoration project in Oakley builds on the first phase of a restoration project that was completed in 2012. That project, funded by a $1 million grant from the California Department of Natural Resources River Parkways Grant Program received in 2008, resulted in the City of Oakley restoring three acres of floodplain and creek-side habitat at Marsh Creek, which widened the channel and allowed planting of trees, which help cool water temperatures for fish in Marsh Creek, including salmon, and provides food and shelter for birds along with other wildlife, such as turtles, frogs, and river otters.
The restoration project in Oakley includes two proposals; to leave the existing 70-feet long pedestrian bridge as is while also allowing the restoration project south of the bridge to proceed forward, or to replace the current bridge with a new, 140-feet long bridge spanning the entire restoration project.
“Keeping the existing bridge would result in the current restoration area north of the bridge and future restoration project area being somewhat separated by a bridge that would not span the floodplain,” said Navarro. “The longer bridge would allow the restoration projects to function as one continuous restoration and habitat.”
According to Navarro, the longer bridge would be able to span the entire future restoration area, that would connect the existing restoration area with the future restoration area, and allow for a larger floodplain area and more land to plant shade trees, which will better benefit the water quality of the creek and restoration habitat in the floodplain.
“Removing the bridge footing from the restoration area also results in more consistent creek flow during heavy storm events and better access to either side of the bridge for animals that spend their time in the creek and floodplain,” added Navarro.
The Oakley Creekside restoration site has received nearly $1.5 million in public funding to date, and is located just downstream of the current planning project between the pedestrian bridge and Laurel Road. In 2021, the City of Oakley was awarded $436,000 from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta Conservancy’s Proposition 1 Ecosystem Restoration and Water Quality Grant Program for the current restoration project being planned that will restore 2.4 acres of floodplain on Marsh Creek from the pedestrian bridge south to Honey Lane.
“The City and consultants are still working to determine final project implementation costs and will secure grant funding to complete restoration at the site,” said Navarro. “Final design and timing of implementation will give a clearer idea of final project costs. The City of Oakley will soon start applying for grants to complete the project design and build the new phase of restoration. If the City is successful, the earliest the project could be built is 2025.”
