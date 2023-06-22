City of Oakley logo_EDITORIAL ART
Photo courtesy of City of Oakley

A planned expansion of a creek restoration project at a local community park could result in the replacement of a key pedestrian bridge.

The City of Oakley is planning on expanding the restoration of Marsh Creek at Creekside Park just south of Laurel Road. The project, which is funded by grants, is an expansion of the first phase of the Marsh Creek restoration project, which was completed in 2012 along with construction of a pedestrian bridge over Marsh Creek.

The project is restoring a portion of Marsh Creek to give back to the natural habitat and environment for the sake of the wildlife in the creek. The pedestrian bridge is vital because it is the only safe access to get from Creekside Park to the Marsh Creek Trail.

