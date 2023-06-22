Diablo Water District_EDITORIAL ART

The Diablo Water District may be celebrating its past for its 70th anniversary, but it hasn’t lost sight of the future as the district also strives to become carbon neutral within the next five years.

The district’s tentative goal to achieve 100% carbon neutrality is 2027 – which is 18 years ahead of the state goal to become carbon neutral by 2045 – according to Public Information Officer Kait Knight. The Governor’s Office describes carbon neutrality as the removal of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gasses from the atmosphere at a rate that is greater than or equal to the emission of these same gasses.

Diablo Water District’s own efforts to become carbon neutral include less reliance on fossil fuels by using alternative clean energy sources. The district’s offices are powered by solar panels, according to Knight. One of the biggest for the district is purchasing electric vehicles, but that could be a problem because of their limited supply. As a result, Diablo Water District may become carbon neutral after their stated goal of 2027, Knight said.

