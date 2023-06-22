The Diablo Water District may be celebrating its past for its 70th anniversary, but it hasn’t lost sight of the future as the district also strives to become carbon neutral within the next five years.
The district’s tentative goal to achieve 100% carbon neutrality is 2027 – which is 18 years ahead of the state goal to become carbon neutral by 2045 – according to Public Information Officer Kait Knight. The Governor’s Office describes carbon neutrality as the removal of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gasses from the atmosphere at a rate that is greater than or equal to the emission of these same gasses.
Diablo Water District’s own efforts to become carbon neutral include less reliance on fossil fuels by using alternative clean energy sources. The district’s offices are powered by solar panels, according to Knight. One of the biggest for the district is purchasing electric vehicles, but that could be a problem because of their limited supply. As a result, Diablo Water District may become carbon neutral after their stated goal of 2027, Knight said.
While the district is looking to minimize its ecological footprint, it is also looking to have a greater local presence.
“In the last five years, we’ve shifted from behind-the-scenes to being more out in the open,” Knight said. “Part of that is showing rate payers how their money is being spent.”
Knight encourages ratepayers to visit the district website, which the district has tried to make transparent for them. The website includes annual financial reports, such as budgets and audits, so that ratepayers can see how their money is being spent, plus resources so visitors can learn about their local water quality and how to better conserve water to keep their bill lower.
About 20 district employees obtain, treat and supply water for about 44,000 people as well as parks, schools, and businesses throughout a 21-square-mile area consisting of Oakley, Cypress Corridor, and Hotchkis Tract, as well as Summer Lakes, and portions of Bethel Island and Knightsen, according to its website.
While customers may not notice some of the upcoming district renovations, such as renovations of their corporation yard and seismic resiliency improvements to their infrastructure, developments will impact them directly, such as a potential recycled water program, Knight said.
The district does not currently have a recycled water program like Brentwood’s water refill stations, but they are studying options for a potential similar program, according to the district website. In the meantime, ratepayers can use the free seasonal recycled water filling stations at the Ironhouse Sanitation District offices off of Walnut Meadows Drive in Oakley from 7:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. daily. More information can be found on their website https://www.ironhousesanitarydistrict.com/230/Recycled-Water
More information about Diablo Water District and the ability to sign up for their monthly newsletter is online at https://diablowater.org/
