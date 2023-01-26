Oakley City Council’s new drive-through ordinance ran into another wall Tuesday night as the issue of buffer zones filled the air with warnings of lawsuits.
City Attorney Derek Cole warned the Council that letters from three law firms, according to the staff report, “raised several issues, some of which regarding the proposed buffer that would impact a small number of properties, the purpose of the additional traffic analysis for drive-through restaurants, car washes, and gas stations, a number of operational standards related to the amount of responsibility being put onto business managers for dealing with unruly patrons or visitors to the property, and the setback required behind gas stations and other requirements within that standard.”
Cole also focused on the ordinance’s 500-foot buffer requirement and advised them, “I do not believe it is in the city’s best interest to pass this ordinance.” He added, “I’m not trying to usurp your authority to make policy.”
Vice Mayor Anissa Williams, who has been promoting the buffer condition insisted, “Our residents are looking for protection” from the noise and exhaust from vehicle lines at drive-through sites.
On the other side, councilmember George Fuller emphasized, “We’re denying people’s use of their own land.”
Representatives from Albertsons, the corporate owner of Safeway, also appeared before the Council to argue against the ordinance. Seth Furnam, a real estate representative, touted recent constructions of Bay Area Safeways showing off pictures of their gas pumps and large buildings.
Safeway has long considered building a new store along Laurel Road and O’Hara Avenue.
Debate among the council members also led to Fuller to again question a conflict of interest issue with Cole and other lawyers in his law firm that are involved in another drive-through lawsuit against the city.
Councilmember Hugh Henderson made the suggestion that the council hold off on any decision until the pending legal action is resolved. His motion passed 5-0. Williams expressed her frustration, “I hate that this has taken so long.”
City Manager Josh McMurray also delivered a report on the status of replacing the city’s cramped public library at Freedom High School.
A contractor from Management Partners offered their proposals for various ways to take a “public-private” approach combining a for-profit developing housing plan to fund a public development improvement project – in this case, a new library.
McMurray noted, “It’s a long process and we’ve got a lot of study to go through.” Several library proponents also lobbied the council to get behind the new report. Lorena Campos of the Friends of the Oakley Library group, and Allison McKee, the county librarian, touted a similar project that is proceeding in Bay Point for a new 100,000-square-foot county public library branch, one that may end up costing nearly $20 million to finish.
McMurray also noted that financing solutions for their project are far from complete.
- A property owner’s appeal to the council over a $250 fireworks fine was rejected;
- It accepted the completion of the $75,000 repair of the Senior Center roof.
