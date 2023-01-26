City of Oakley logo
Oakley City Council’s new drive-through ordinance ran into another wall Tuesday night as the issue of buffer zones filled the air with warnings of lawsuits.

City Attorney Derek Cole warned the Council that letters from three law firms, according to the staff report, “raised several issues, some of which regarding the proposed buffer that would impact a small number of properties, the purpose of the additional traffic analysis for drive-through restaurants, car washes, and gas stations, a number of operational standards related to the amount of responsibility being put onto business managers for dealing with unruly patrons or visitors to the property, and the setback required behind gas stations and other requirements within that standard.”

Cole also focused on the ordinance’s 500-foot buffer requirement and advised them, “I do not believe it is in the city’s best interest to pass this ordinance.” He added, “I’m not trying to usurp your authority to make policy.”

