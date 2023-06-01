Dutch Slough restoration project sees progress

OAKLEY  John Cain got into his car, drove all the way up Sellers Avenue, crossed through E. Cypress Road, and arrived at a locked fence. Behind that fence was a land-use project that he has been working on since 1998.

Now, 25 years later, with some digging, patience, and with a little bit of help from some friends, that project is starting to show progress.

The restoration project includes creating public access to the Delta shoreline – general public access for hiking, biking, and recreational and educational opportunities – along with restoration for fish and wildlife, and improving the science of ecosystem restoration.

