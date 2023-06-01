Dutch Slough restoration project sees progress

OAKLEY John Cain got into his car, drove all the way up Sellers Avenue, crossed through E. Cypress Road, and arrived at a locked fence. Behind that fence was a land-use project that he has been working on since 1998.
Now, 25 years later, with some digging, patience, and with a little bit of help from some friends, that project is starting to show progress.
The restoration project includes creating public access to the Delta shoreline – general public access for hiking, biking, and recreational and educational opportunities – along with restoration for fish and wildlife, and improving the science of ecosystem restoration.
The project’s highlight is the planned community park just west of the slough, sitting atop the Contra Costa Canal. The plan for the community park includes multi-use turf fields that can fit up to three baseball fields along with several spaces for soccer tournaments, a parking lot, a circular open meadow area, a picnic-area right next to the multi-use trails, an event lawn, a beach riverfront, a kayak launch, playgrounds, and more.
“We’ve always understood that the community park is an important part of the restoration of the overall project,” Cain said. “This is a great opportunity to showcase the promise of the restoration. If we can bring kids out here to play in tournaments, in between their games, they can explore the marsh. Some of them could grow up to be biologists and figure out how to do more on this kind of environmental stewardship.”
“Early in my career, I came out here and got this project started and met so many people along the way who helped make it a reality,” Cain said. “It’s just really gratifying to think about all of those people that have some ownership over making this project work.”
Cain is the senior conservation director at River Partners, a nonprofit conservation organization that revitalizes river landscapes. According to their website, their goal is to “bring life back to rivers by creating wildlife habitat for the benefit of the people and the environment.” River Partners projects include the San Joaquin River Wildlife Refuge, the Bear River Setback Levee, and the Otay Delta Preserve, to name a few.
However, this project at the Dutch Slough in Oakley may be one of his biggest yet.
It’s a freshwater tidal marsh restoration project and the largest implemented on the West Coast, according to Cain, the largest of its kind in the Delta, according to the Department of Water Resources. It’s a 1,200-acre project with two of the three parcels restored into habitat for fish and other wildlife.
“The Department of Water Resources, who owns the land, has done a great job on the project and have hit the ball out of the park,” Cain said.
According to the DWR’s website, the Dutch Slough site also “provides flood protection to the surrounding neighborhoods, acting as a buffer against rising sea levels triggered by climate change.”
It’s funded by the California Coastal Conservancy with River Partners teaming up with the Department of Water Services on the project.
“The State and the Federal government have spent tens of millions of dollars on this project, probably,” Cain said. “I don’t remember the exact figure, but certainly more than $60 million on this project for the ecosystem restoration benefits.”
Cain and River Partners are focused on the nature side of the project, but also know that both the natural habitat and the community park need to, and can, work hand in hand with one another to succeed at each side’s respective goals.
While Cain acknowledges the work that the others have done on this project, this project still has a ways to go.
“We haven’t made enough progress to create trails here and a community park site,” he said.
Cain adds that while the project is starting to pick up steam, that the public still needs to get involved, especially when it comes to the natural habitat side of the project.
That progress has been halted by a few things: finances and figuring out how to police an area as big as the Dutch Slough project, which goes beyond just a community park at the forefront.
In the Dutch Slough area, just past the locked fence toward the right sits the Burrough’s house (also called the Gilbert house depending on whom you ask) that has had problems with trespassers.
“There is a big trespass problem out here,” Cain said. “River Partners and other contractors have gotten a lot of equipment stolen out here. It’s a big problem. If it’s not trespassing, it’s vandalism, stealing, and dumping, and that’s one of the big challenges. With new technology, we can figure it out.”
“I think if the public really engaged in this, we could probably get the trail open within a couple of years, or maybe even quicker if there was demand for it,” he said. “We could get the trail opening and we could have something at the community park side happening relatively soon.”
