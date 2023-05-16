Family safe as electrical fire ravages garage

OAKLEY – An electrical fire caused heavy damage to a family’s garage in Oakley Monday evening that could have been more damaging if not for a swift action by ConFire.
ConFire responded to a call at 1763 Isleton Court in Oakley at 6:45 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from a garage. Upon arrival, firefighters noticed light smoke coming out of the garage door and a small fire in the garage.
Firefighters stopped the fire quickly before it spread through the rest of the house. The garage sustained major damage due to the fire and the heavy smoke while the house itself suffered light smoke damage, fire officials said. Power was shut off to the house due to electrical damage. Firefighters did have to work their way through several materials in the garage to put out the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.