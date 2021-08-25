Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: August 25, 2021 @ 2:29 pm
At least one person has died after a train struck at least one vehicle on East Cypress Road and Main Street in Oakley around 1 p.m. today.
East Cypress Road, from Sellers Avenue to Main Street, is expected to be closed for several hours.
The train tracks in the area are also closed.
-Check back for updates
