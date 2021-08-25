At least one person has died after a train struck at least one vehicle on East Cypress Road and Main Street in Oakley around 1 p.m. today.

East Cypress Road, from Sellers Avenue to Main Street, is expected to be closed for several hours. 

The train tracks in the area are also closed.

-Check back for updates

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
2
0

Tags