A small fire broke out on one side of a single-story duplex on the 3300 block of Main Street in Oakley, Calif., on Saturday, February 5, 2022. According to officials on scene, the cause was accidental. (Melissa van Ruiten/Brentwood Press)
One side of a single-story duplex on the 3300 block of Main Street in Oakley was damaged by a small fire on Saturday afternoon (Feb. 5)
The call came in at 1:30 p.m., and brought crews from both East Contra Costa Fire Protection District and Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. Crews arrived on scene to find a column of smoke coming from the front door. Personnel from ECCFPD’s Station 53 in Oakley were able to ascertain that the home was unoccupied and got the fire knocked down quickly.
1 of 4
2022-02-05-Oakley-duplex-fire_01.jpg
A small fire broke out on one side of a single-story duplex on the 3300 block of Main Street in Oakley, Calif., on Saturday, February 5, 2022. According to officials on scene, the cause was accidental. (Melissa van Ruiten/Brentwood Press)
A small fire broke out on one side of a single-story duplex on the 3300 block of Main Street in Oakley, Calif., on Saturday, February 5, 2022. According to officials on scene, the cause was accidental. (Melissa van Ruiten/Brentwood Press)
A small fire broke out on one side of a single-story duplex on the 3300 block of Main Street in Oakley, Calif., on Saturday, February 5, 2022. According to officials on scene, the cause was accidental. (Melissa van Ruiten/Brentwood Press)
A small fire broke out on one side of a single-story duplex on the 3300 block of Main Street in Oakley, Calif., on Saturday, February 5, 2022. According to officials on scene, the cause was accidental. (Melissa van Ruiten/Brentwood Press)
A small fire broke out on one side of a single-story duplex on the 3300 block of Main Street in Oakley, Calif., on Saturday, February 5, 2022. According to officials on scene, the cause was accidental. (Melissa van Ruiten/Brentwood Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-02-05-Oakley-duplex-fire_02.jpg
A small fire broke out on one side of a single-story duplex on the 3300 block of Main Street in Oakley, Calif., on Saturday, February 5, 2022. According to officials on scene, the cause was accidental. (Melissa van Ruiten/Brentwood Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-02-05-Oakley-duplex-fire_03.jpg
A small fire broke out on one side of a single-story duplex on the 3300 block of Main Street in Oakley, Calif., on Saturday, February 5, 2022. According to officials on scene, the cause was accidental. (Melissa van Ruiten/Brentwood Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-02-05-Oakley-duplex-fire_06.jpg
A small fire broke out on one side of a single-story duplex on the 3300 block of Main Street in Oakley, Calif., on Saturday, February 5, 2022. According to officials on scene, the cause was accidental. (Melissa van Ruiten/Brentwood Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
According to ECCFPD Fire Marshall Steve Aubert, the fire started in the hallway of the small unit, before spreading to a laundry basket.
“Water damage was minimal and there was smoke damage throughout [the unit],” said Aubert.
The tenant was not home when the fire started, and there was no harm to anyone else on scene. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental in nature.
The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District is on scene of a fire reported at 3360 Main Street in Oakley.
-Check back for updates
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.