Four residents, including a 1-year-old child, escaped a fire that gutted an Oakley home in the early morning hours, Friday, March 26.
Battalion Chief Craig Auzenne of the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) said the residents were alerted to the fire by the smell of smoke and sounding fire alarms. They exited the home – located on the corner of Main Street and Brock Lane– without injury, but the structure was a total loss.
“Early this morning at approximately 4:30 we were alerted to the report of a structure fire,” Auzenne said. “Engine companies from the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts responded in. The first engine company reported a structure that was fully involved, and (they) requested additional resources due to a water issue. The closest hydrant was located approximately 500 feet away.”
The home’s close proximity to other properties led crews to initially focus on keeping the fire contained to the original property. A home behind the fire and another to the right were of particular concern, but firefighters prevented the blaze from expanding to those properties.
“The fire marshal is here,” Auzenne said. “He is investigating the fire. Right now, this is accidental in nature. (He is) looking at some electrical issues.”
The fire was brought under control in approximately 30 minutes, but crews remained on the scene for several hours. During that time, Oakley police shut down westbound traffic on Main Street at Teakwood Drive. Traffic has since been reopened.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.