One East Contra Costa Fire Protection District firefighter was hospitalized with minor injuries after the water tender he was driving en route to a vegetation fire overturned on West Cypress Road in Oakley around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Steve Aubert, fire marshal with East Contra Costa Fire Protection District, said the solo unidentified firefighter in the rig at the time of the incident suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek for further evaluation. He's expected to make a full recovery.
A hazardous materials response team was dispatched to the accident scene to clean up an undisclosed amount of diesel fuel that leaked from the water tender onto the street.
Oakley police are investigating the cause of the incident.
"The guys (fellow firefighters) are taking it quite hard," Aubert said. "We still have active incidents going on, so we are still doing our job. But we have activated our critical stress management team, who will be going out to help those firefighters still on duty."
Water tender crash 1
While enroute to the scene of a vegetation fire, East Contra Costa Fire Protection District's water tender 153 suffered a rollover collision at the intersection of O'Hara Avenue and West Cypress Road, Oakley, Calif., on the afternoon of September 7, 2021. One firefighter was transported by ground to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Sparks from some minor construction work ignited a small vegetation fire, which then spread to two abandoned outbuildings, on the 2400 block of East Cypress Road, Oakley, Calif., shortly after 1:00 PM on September 7, 2021. Responding fire units were able to contain the blaze to half an acre. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
The water tender was en route to a fire that burned a half-acre and two abandoned outbuildings at 2421 East Cypress Road.
The fire, believed to be caused by the homeowner grinding metal around dry vegetation, broke out around 1 p.m.
It took crews about half an hour to get the fire under control. Crews were expected to remain on scene for up to an additional two hours to mop up hot spots.
-Melissa van Ruiten contributed to this report
Oakley's West Cypress Road, between O'Hara Avenue and Orchard Park, will be closed for at least two hours following a collision involving an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District water tender.
-Check back for updates.
