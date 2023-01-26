Fuller ‘distressed’ by mutual aid policy

Oakley City Council member George Fuller has become known for his “contrarian” approach to city issues. On Tuesday night, Fuller made some pointed comments aimed at the neighbor up north. The hot button he pushed was police “mutual aid.”
The retired former Los Angeles police officer described his experience attending the NAACP East County Martin Luther King Day Prayer Breakfast in Pittsburg on Monday, Jan. 16.
Fuller told his colleagues of how he presented Oakley’s first proclamation celebrating MLK Day. What followed caused him to be “seriously distressed,” he said.
Fuller quoted Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe as saying, “Some cities just give proclamations but the city of Antioch means it.”
Fuller continued quoting Thorpe as saying, “We’ve put restrictions on our police use-of-control holds, that they now have a commission to oversee their police, and it has been so effective that the murder rate in the city is half what it was before. And they have no problem with the police because he implemented this…”
“He went on to say that there are now three Black council members on the City Council and he is going to make sure that this agenda is carried out. And the people who tried to get him recalled will be sorry.”
Fuller added, “My concern is ... three Black council members are going to receive personal admin assistants, the other two will not. Now we stay on our side and we’re very happy. What I’m concerned about is that we have a (police) mutual aid agreement with the city of Antioch….I want to discuss what we can do to protect our officers… Our officers are professional. They’re trained. They recognize systemic racism. I don’t want our officers to go out there and find themselves in trouble. I don’t want to end an Oakley officer’s career by going up there to help save lives in the city of Antioch.”
Fuller ended by saying, …I was heading for a meeting with (City Manager) Josh McMurray and I was stepping out my front door and there was a person, not necessarily a person of color, who seemed to have a gun, so I called 911 and officers arrived and took care of it.” He then asked McMurray to include discussion of mutual aid at the next council meeting on police staffing levels.
On Wednesday, McMurray released a statement with Police Chief Paul Beard: “The Oakley Police Department has always adhered to police department policy when it comes to how to handle outside assistance to other agencies. In part, our policy reads ‘It is the policy of the Oakley Police Department to promptly respond to requests for assistance by other law enforcement agencies, subject to available resources and consistent with the applicable laws and policies of this department. Officers may respond to a request for emergency assistance, however, they shall notify a supervisor of their activity as soon as practicable.’ With that being said the Oakley Police Department has never taken a stance of cutting off aid to the Antioch Police Department, or any other department. I am an anti crime and pro police person. Part of being pro police means I support officers as a whole. We will always follow our policy and assist any department in need of our services.”
