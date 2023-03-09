An “atmospheric river” is expected to hit the Bay Area this weekend with the possibility for major flooding. Sandbags can be a helpful tool to help with flooding, especially for those in East Contra County.
Contra Costa is giving away free sandbags throughout the county, with the closest East County stations being located:
Byron Airport: 500 Eagle Court, Byron, CA
Knightsen Farm Bureau Building/County Agriculture: 3020 Second Street, Knightsen, CA
