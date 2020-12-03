Future holiday spirit could sprout from the site of the old oak tree that fell down in Civic Center Park last spring.
City officials confirmed this week that a holiday tree could serve as a focal point for the area’s resurgence, which could also feature additional seating, picnic tables, playground elements and other trees.
The park’s tall oak tree, riddled with a fungus that can’t be remediated, fell down months ago, said Nancy Marquez-Suarez, assistant to the city manager.
“We have a conceptual sketch that would add a handful of other trees in addition to the large, focal-point holiday tree,” she said.
It’s expected that a final conceptual area plan could return to the full council for approval early next year, said Marquez-Suarez, who noted that a cost estimate would be announced at that time.
One idea involves installing an estimated 35-foot-tall, 30-year-old blue sequoia that would be less affected by any remaining fungus and could be used as the city’s future holiday tree-lighting ceremony fixture.
The introduction of mature trees into the plan, however, could drive up its cost — likely paid from park impact fee funds collected from new development projects or general capital project funds.
“I would rather see the Christmas tree where the new large oak was and have that grow up to be our tree-lighting tree,” said City Councilmember Sue Higgins. “Perhaps we could put smaller oak trees up, but I don’t want to spend that much.”
Mayor Kevin Romick added that the Civic Center Park location might not be ideal for future lighting ceremonies. The city’s 2019 ceremony was held at Civic Center Plaza.
“If we try to put it where the oak tree was right now, with all that we have going on, you really limit how many people can be around the tree itself, as opposed to the parking lot and area that we have right now,” Romick said.
Landscape architect-created plans are scheduled to go before the city council for approval likely at the end of January or early February.
The large tree could be installed before May to accommodate ideal planting conditions, Marquez-Suarez said.
No prospective installation timeline for the plan’s other elements has been determined.
