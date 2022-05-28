Oakley Fire

Photo by Melissa van Ruiten 

An early morning fire destroyed a home in Oakley on May 28. 

A house was destroyed in a fire in Oakley early this morning, May 28.

The fire broke out just before 5:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of Sandmound Boulevard.

All occupants of the home safely evacuated, fire district officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Video by Melissa van Ruiten

A house was destroyed in a fire in Oakley early this morning, May 28.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
1
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription