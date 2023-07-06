The Flor do Oakley Holy Ghost Society is hosting their annual Holy Ghost Festival next Sunday, July 16, at the Flor do Oakley Holy Ghost hall at 520 Second St. in Oakley.
The celebration will honor Queen Isabel and the Holy Ghost, and will consist of a parade at 8:30 a.m. to start the morning, followed by an hour-long Mass at 10 a.m. at Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church, 971 O’Hara Ave.
After the Mass, the society will serve sopas (bread and meat in a beef broth) to the public and there will be an auction.
There will also be a performance by Portuguese Folklore group Rancho Folclórico “Saudades do Ribatejo” after the serving of the Sopas and a Bazaar, Sweet Bread, Tremoço, Linguiça & Bifana Sandwich sales throughout the day.
The Flor do Oakley Holy Ghost Society is a non-profit organization that dates to Oakley’s first festival back in 1927.
According to the Flor do Oakley’s website, the society hosts the festival as part of the “Portuguese tradition of celebrating the Holy Ghost and the blessings it brought upon the people of Portugal dating back to the time of Queen Isabel of the 13th century.”
The festival is one tradition. It originated centuries ago in the Azores, and it is one way Portugese-Americans have kept their heritage alive, passing such traditions through generations, according to the Library of Congress.
The feast proclaims the faith of the Portuguese and their devotion to the Holy Ghost, or Holy Spirit, the Third Person of the Holy Trinity. For each of the seven Saturdays leading up to the Feast, known as “Domingas,” a different historical or religious figure is honored, according to the library’s website.
