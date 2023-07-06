Flor Do Oakley logo

The Flor do Oakley Holy Ghost Society is hosting their annual Holy Ghost Festival next Sunday, July 16, at the Flor do Oakley Holy Ghost hall at 520 Second St. in Oakley.

The celebration will honor Queen Isabel and the Holy Ghost, and will consist of a parade at 8:30 a.m. to start the morning, followed by an hour-long Mass at 10 a.m. at Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church, 971 O’Hara Ave.

After the Mass, the society will serve sopas (bread and meat in a beef broth) to the public and there will be an auction.

