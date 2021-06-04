Update (4:44 p.m.) on June 4.
The City of Oakley has released the following statement about the bear sighting this morning:
This morning (Friday, June 4) at around 8 a.m., the Oakley Police Department became aware of a possible bear sighting in the area of Rembrandt Court and Warhol Drive. Our officers responded to the area and began investigating. Our officers discovered area residents were actually reporting about seeing a bear on their security camera systems, and the footage had been captured earlier in the pre-dawn hours (approximately 4:30 a.m.). The footage did confirm the presence of a bear.
Due to the nature of this investigation we solicited the assistance of the Contra Costa Animal Services Department to ensure the safety of the general public. We are also working with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. We have also received assistance from the East Bay Regional Park District. Local stakeholders have also been notified of this investigation.
Our officers have not located the bear, nor have we made contact with anybody who has actually physically seen the bear. We do however believe it is quite possible for the bear to still be in the general vicinity.
The Oakley Police Department and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife are working together to monitor this situation. We wish to stress the following:
• Do not try to approach or feed the bear
• Keep your pets inside
• When possible look for signs of bear activity (knocked down plants, damaged fences, scratch marks, pet food bowls strewn around etc…) before venturing into your backyard
• Do not place yourself in a situation that forces a confrontation with the bear
• Respect the animal and give it space
Although this is not at all a common situation we wish to remind everybody we actually live in an area that is shared with many forms of wildlife (Mt. Diablo mountain range and the California Delta). In these types of investigations the best outcome is for the bear to return to its habitat on its own. The Oakley Police Department, and our allied partners, will continue to follow-up on any additional bear sightings and we will keep our community posted.
A routine bear sighting may be reported to us via dispatch at 925-625-8060. Any emergency may be reported by calling 911.
The City of Oakley is alerting the public to several sightings of a large animal— possibly a bear — in the area of Delta Vista Middle School on Frank Hengel Way.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has been advised, the city said in a statement.
The city advises the public to not go near the animal if it is seen, and to call the Oakley Police Department non-emergency line at 925-625-8060.
At least one resident, Shirley Erdmann, posted a recount of her sighting on social media.
"The bear walked right in front of our garage to the side walk at 4:26 this morning," she said on social media. "Our Arlo camera went off on the corner of Warhol Way. (It) Looks like a yearling that probably got kicked out by mama bear to fend on its own."
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
