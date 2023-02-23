Local farmer wants to stir the pot

A local vineyard and farmer wants to bring a new crop to the city: Cannabis.
The Continente Ranch and their partner, Sky Grades, have submitted an application to the city to build and operate a “state-of-the-art, fully integrated cannabis production facility encompassing cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, packaging and distribution” at their property at 112 Sandy Lane. The facility, according to the application, is expected to be 56,000 square feet.
At last week’s Oakley City Council meeting, City Manager Josh McMurray said the application “was just submitted recently” and added that the project is still months away from being considered by the Planning Commission.
At that meeting, City Council member George Fuller asked that the application be brought directly to the Council and bypass the Planning Commission altogether. “It’s obviously going to stir up the community and cause debate,” he said. “We’re moving in a new direction in terms of sales and the image we put out to other communities.”
City Attorney Derek Cole advised Fuller that the project will come before the City Council after the Planning Commission conducts its review in any case. He said if Fuller could draw a second vote from his colleagues, then the Council could bypass the Planning Commission.
Vice Mayor Anissa Williams interjected and said, “I would rather have more eyes on it, not less.” No second was offered, and the meeting ended without any formal action by the Council.
A representative of the Continente Ranch declined to comment on the application this week.
The cannabis industry in California has steadily grown in size and sales since recreational marijuana was legalized in 2016. According to the state Department of Cannabis Control, Contra Costa County’s cannabis taxable sales grew from $5.3 million in the second quarter of 2018 to $27.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
The city of Antioch reported cannabis fee receipts of $381,408 in 2020, $1,453,579 in 2021 and $1,770,621 in 2022.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, cannabis retailers became responsible for collecting and paying the cannabis excise tax to the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration. A 15% cannabis excise tax will be applied to gross receipts of cannabis or cannabis products in a retail sale. The state significantly overhauled its cannabis tax structure last year, including entirely eliminating a tax on growers, in an effort to boost a struggling legal industry begging for relief. The changes, part of a broader state budget agreement, will also create tax credits for some cannabis businesses, expand labor rights within the industry and switch collection of a state excise tax from distributors to retailers.
According to a July 2022 CalMatters report, “Growers complained that the tax, a flat $10.08 per ounce for flowers, was making it difficult to keep operating as prices tumbled from a glut of weed and not enough dispensaries to sell it. Wholesale prices have dropped by as much as 50% over the past year, particularly squeezing farmers whose outdoor crops sell for less and forcing many smaller operations to close down.”
The state reported last May that 44 percent of cities and counties allow the licensing of at least one cannabis business type, while 56 percent of cities and counties prohibit the licensing of all cannabis business types.
According to their website, “the Continente Family established residency in Oakley, in the early 1900s, the same location where we are headquartered today. Our company’s involvement in the food industry traces back to Italy, prior to our ancestors immigrating to the United States. As in Italy, we have been involved in farming and producing various fruits, vegetables and nut products. Over time, we found that we could service our consumer best by specializing in two arenas: the walnut industry as Continente Nut LLC and grapes for the table wine market. The family-run limited partnership of Continente Ranch LP farms 25 acres of grape(s) for its exclusive vendor, Bogle Vineyards.”
The cannabis proposal envisions employing people in the following areas:
- Cultivation: 40
- Processing packaging: 50
- General operations and logistics: 10
- Compliance: 2
- Human resources: 1
- Accounting: 2
- Facility maintenance: 3
- Sales: 20
