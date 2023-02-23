Local farmer wants to stir the pot

Photo by Chris Campos

Owners of the Continente Ranch in Oakley are seeking city approval to build a cannabis manufacturing and production dispensary on Sandy Lane.

A local vineyard and farmer wants to bring a new crop to the city: Cannabis.

The Continente Ranch and their partner, Sky Grades, have submitted an application to the city to build and operate a “state-of-the-art, fully integrated cannabis production facility encompassing cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, packaging and distribution” at their property at 112 Sandy Lane. The facility, according to the application, is expected to be 56,000 square feet.

At last week’s Oakley City Council meeting, City Manager Josh McMurray said the application “was just submitted recently” and added that the project is still months away from being considered by the Planning Commission.

