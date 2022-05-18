New details, increased reward in search for Alexis Gabe of Oakley

Oakley police served a search warrant to an Antioch home on May 12 in connection with the January disappearance of Alexis Gabe. In addition to this new development, Alexis’ father, Gwyn, provided an update on what police called a ‘key’ piece of evidence found in February as well as an increased reward amount for any information that leads to her discovery.
Also, the reward for information about her disappearance was increased by $50,000 from an anonymous donor to $60,000.
The warrant was served to a home on Benttree Way in Antioch, according to a statement by Oakley police. The home was identified as Gabe’s last known location prior to her disappearance on Jan. 26. According to the statement, investigators are attempting to determine if the location is where she “met with foul play.”
What, if anything, was recovered as a result of the warrant was not disclosed.
A May 13 Facebook post by police reported that Gabe’s cellphone case had been found in Antioch, leading residents to speculate that it had been uncovered as part of the May 12 investigation. However, Gwyn Gabe said the case had been discovered back in February in a May 17 Facebook post of his own.
“Her phone case was found back in February during the volunteer search with the Klaas Kids Foundation,” Gabe wrote. “It took this long to release the image because they had to send it to the lab to check for fingerprints and dna.”
While investigators have been attempting to gather more evidence to locate Gabe, community efforts were also bolstered by the announcement that the reward for information leading to her discovery was increased from $10,000 to $60,000 following a contribution by an anonymous donor, the city announced on May 16. The initial $10,000 had been offered by the city following a request for assistance from Gywn Gabe at the April 12 City Council meeting.
“Our hope is that these reward funds will bring us closer to finding Alexis and bringing resolution to the Gabe family,” said Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard. “We are grateful for the donor’s generous contribution and to the community for their continued support.”
Gabe, 24, was first reported missing “under suspicious circumstances” on Jan. 27. Her last known location was Benttree Way in Antioch. Her car was found by her cousins with the keys in the ignition on Trenton Street in Oakley, according to Gwyn’s post.
Oakley police urge residents with any information to come forward with it in the case.
“We continue to comb through all the tips received and are working on this case around the clock,” said Oakley police detective Tyler Horn. “We ask that anyone with information please contact us.” Police have set up a tip line for the public to share any potential information they may have.
Police have encouraged anyone with information about the case to call 925-625-7009 or email Alexistips@ci.oakley.ca.us.
