Randy Pope was recently appointed to the position of mayor as part of an annual reorganization of the City Council.
Rather than a general election, the mayor of Oakley is appointed through a rotational process among the members of the City Council that takes place during the December meeting of the council, according to Pope. Originally, the process was an informal “gentlemen’s agreement” until the council decided to add to the municipal code in 2013.
“I think one of the benefits is that it makes the council more cooperative,” Pope said.
Each councilmember serves one year as mayor before the role is passed on to another member of the council, which encourages the acting mayor to be a collaborator since they will be on the other side of the power dynamic in just a short time, Pope said.
The role of mayor is largely ceremonial as a result, according to Pope, with the city manager running the city at the direction of the City Council. One of the main functions of the position is to lead City Council meetings, setting the tone of the meetings, which Pope describes as a “professional, business-like atmosphere.” Additionally, the mayor acts as a figurehead for public events, such as ribbon cuttings.
A councilmember must serve a full year on council before being considered for vice mayor and then mayor.
The member with the most continuous time of service on the Council who has not previously served as Vice Mayor and is not selected Mayor will be selected as Vice Mayor,” reads the section of the Oakley municipal code on mayoral selection. “If two or more members have equal time of continuous service, the member who received the highest number of votes at his/her election shall be selected.”
For his term as mayor, Pope said he is interested in a greater focus on public safety, particularly traffic safety. He cited the intersection of Laurel Road and Empire Avenue as the most dangerous in the city in terms of traffic incidents. The East Cypress Road and Main Street intersection previously held that distinction, according to Pope.
The City Council will discuss these issues as well as various others soon as they prepare to write their strategic plan. Cities write strategic plans every two years to declare what concerns and other potential community improvements they plan to focus on. A key part of discovering those concerns is often input from residents during City Council meetings — something Pope hopes to see more of during his term.
“One thing we’d love more of is engagement,” he said. “Part of the council’s job is to help solve problems. But to do that, we have to know what people are looking for.”
