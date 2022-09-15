New Park & Ride opens in Oakley

Tri Delta Transit held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 14 to commemorate the opening of the Oakley Park & Ride at 4300 Main St. near the corner of Cypress and Main Street.
The Oakley Park & Ride features 164 well-lit parking spaces, two bus shelters, bike racks, and hundreds of trees and plants. It also features fully-solar electric car chargers to charge up to five electric vehicles at once. Additional improvements include sidewalk and frontage road improvements, a new median, and widening of two lanes on both sides of Main Street.
“We are very excited to showcase a gem of eastern Contra Costa County,” Board chairperson Anissa Williams said in a news release announcing the ceremony. “This beautiful lot is an important piece of eastern Contra Costa County’s transportation network that helps connect Oakley residents with BART, medical facilities, and various points of interest all over the County.”
