An East Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson has confirmed that a three-vehicle accident in Oakley Saturday night, Oct. 12, has claimed the life of one of those involved.
One additional patient was flown from the scene by an air ambulance. The condition of that victim is unknown. It is also unknown if there are other victims.
Police, fire and ambulance crews responded to the 200 block of Delta Road after the accident was reported just before 11:30 p.m.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more information.
