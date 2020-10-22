As the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) and the City of Oakley traded punches, the city council once again deferred a decision on adopting new fire impact fees intended to help bring fire and emergency services in the city up to par.
The council was scheduled to consider updates to the schedule for fire impact fees, the first such update in more than 30 years, during the Oct. 13 council meeting. Citing rapidly changing circumstances, the council instead delayed the discussion and set no firm date to bring the item back for consideration.
“At this time, it is the request of both staff and I that this item be continued again,” said Derek Cole, Oakley city attorney. “But at this point, we’re not able to provide any date at which we believe this item can return. In our opinion, there’s a lot that we are going to have to discuss with the district.”
Councilmember Claire Alaura pushed back against Cole’s request and argued that the item should appear on the agenda of either the Oct. 27 or Nov. 10 council meeting.
“I don’t feel that pushing it out to the new year would do anybody any good,” said Alaura. “I really do feel a sense of urgency of trying to resolve this as soon as we can.”
Despite Alaura’s protest, a motion put forth by Mayor Kevin Romick to continue the item indefinitely was unanimously approved by the council. However, the motion also requires the city staff and/or the city attorney to provide progress updates at each council meeting on their efforts to complete an analysis of the district’s recommendation.
“The longer the delay is to upgrade the fees, fire protection is going to continue to degrade until it’s corrected,” said ECCFPD Fire Chief Brian Helmick. “We need to get them upgraded immediately. We’re going to the county on Nov. 3. We obviously got them through Brentwood. We need to seek and get resolution (in Oakley). It’s a very real problem.”
Fire service impact fees are one-time assessments developers pay to offset the increased demand for fire and emergency services that result from new development. The use of fire service impact fees is restricted to capital expenditures like new fire stations, engines and tools.
This is the second time the council has continued this action item. A staff report prepared by Cole for the Oct. 13 meeting included a recommendation that it be continued to the Oct. 27 council meeting, but two events spurred Cole to change his recommendation.
The first was a 10-page letter sent by the ECCFPD Board of Directors to Oakley’s mayor and city council outlining a broad range of perceived deficiencies in the city’s collection of development-related fees.
“The city’s practice of permitting additional development without ensuring that new development generates sufficient capital and operating revenue to mitigate the costs of increased demand for fire and medical emergency response and fire prevention services hinders the district’s ability to provide such services to the district’s 128,000 residents,” wrote Brian Oftedal, ECCFPD board president in the letter dated Oct. 8.
The district’s letter prompted Romick to make a video statement that appeared on social media retorting some of the letter’s claims, and the district responded with a second letter to the council. Cole argued that the district’s letters added a new level of complexity to the city’s consideration of the new fire impact fees.
“As you can see from just the most recent correspondence from the district, the district is raising all kinds of issues that go well above and beyond adopting a fee study, adopting a fee resolution and the administration agreement,” Cole said.
The council also expressed concern over a letter received Oct. 13 from an attorney representing developers Discovery Builders and West Coast Home Builders, Inc., in which they contested the methodology used by the district in its impact fee study.
Romick asserted that the same developers had expressed an intent to sue Brentwood after that city adopted the district’s fee study earlier this summer, and he asked Cole if Oakley could be similarly sued.
“The fact that Discovery is likely to sue Brentwood over the very same fee study would make it reasonable for us, as we sit here today, to anticipate that if we adopt the fee study and a new fee structure for the fire facility fees, that we will also be subject to a lawsuit,” said Cole.
During public comments, Vince Wells, president of the Professional Firefighters of Contra Costa County Local 1230, chastised the council for delaying acceptance of the revised impact fee schedule.
“It’s disappointing to hear that there would be any efforts from the City of Oakley in any way to minimize the amount of money that gets to the fire district,” he said. “If you were five city council members that were dedicated to fire, there would never be any of these questions that come up. That’s what the community needs to be looking forward to a future city council, that fire suppression and fire service is a top priority. The excuses that we’re going to hear in the next couple weeks are because fire is not a priority.”
