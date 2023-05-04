City of Oakley Logo_EDITORIAL ART

OAKLEY – The gears of city government are often slow and greased by legal requirements. The city Planning Commission performed one of those tasks Tuesday night as it approved a late amendment to the city’s state-mandated Housing Element.

Although the state Housing and Community Development Department (HCD) accepted the city’s Housing Element at the end of March a late court decision may undercut one aspect of Oakley’s submission. According to a city staff report, a recent court opinion has been issued by the state’s Fifth Appellate District that affordable housing overlay districts in the City of Clovis do not satisfy its rezone program obligation to meet the lower-income regional housing needs allocation for affordable housing. The state is analyzing the implications of this opinion and how it may affect Oakley’s affordable housing overlay, which is similar.

The main purpose of these amendments is to provide the City a safety net by having an adopted version of the housing element that HCD can certify by May 31, 2023, which will ensure the City has the full three years from Jan. 31, 2023 to implement Action 1.1, rather than one year should HCD not certify the housing element by May 31, 2023. After a short discussion, the Commission approved the amendments in a 5-0 vote.

