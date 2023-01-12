Oakley approves nonprofit affordable housing project

The Oakley City Council approved one small affordable housing project Tuesday night while considering another developer’s request for higher-density housing.
The council approved selling a “surplus” property at 4921 Teakwood Drive for two additional affordable housing units to the Yellow Roof Foundation for $100,000.
Yellow Roof Foundation is a Concord non-profit public charity. Founded in 2018 by Dave and Lori Sanson, owners of DeNova Homes, Inc. the Yellow Roof Foundation is working to build affordable housing for families and individuals at risk for homelessness.
When residents move into a Yellow Roof community, their rents are changed to ensure no more than 30% of their income goes to housing costs, enabling them to begin to build a foundation for a brighter future, according to the foundation’s website.
Yellow Roof had already acquired three parcels south of the property, at 4981, 4901 and 4911 Teakwood Drive. The city’s staff report stated that the foundation wanted to purchase the lot to continue with the plan to construct deed-restricted affordable housing in the form of a single-family residence on the lot with each home having an attached accessory dwelling unit, or so-called ‘granny unit.’
The council approved the project unanimously. Trent Sanson, director of Yellow Roof Foundation, appeared before the panel to thank them for the vote and city staff “for all their hard work.” He also told the council that the foundation hoped to start construction by this summer.
A for-profit developer, Discovery Home Holdings, brought a potential project before the council to gauge their support to amend the General Plan Land Use Designation of a 9.97-acre site from Residential Very Low to Residential Low to subdivide the entire site (approximately 13 acres) into 39 single-family residential lots of minimum 8,000 square feet. The project site is located at 637 and 639 Brownstone Road and is zoned R-15 (Single-Family Residential) District.
The Brownstone Drive project had gone through several public hearings at the city’s Planning Commission and neighborhood meetings. Councilmember Shannon Shaw, who served on the commission for those hearings, said Tuesday night that she still wanted to cap the number of units allowed at the site at 39 whatever is eventually decided.
City Manager Josh McMurray noted that it is common for developers to come back to the city to get approval for more density to squeeze in more homes. “The economy shifts, the numbers don’t add up so they come back for a reconsideration,” he said.
Two neighbors spoke against the project. Marilyn Tiernan told the Council that despite a string of public meetings reinforcing the neighborhood’s opposition, “when does it end?”
The Concord developer seemed to draw some support for their proposal from Vice Mayor Anissa Williams and Mayor Aaron Meadows should it return for a formal vote by the Council.
In other council actions:
- Peter Zirkle, director of the Ironhouse Sanitary District, spoke before the Council and reported that the district has hired pumping trucks to keep the sewer lines open through the current storm, particularly on Bethel Island.
- Public Works Director Kevin Rohani gave the Council an update on the city’s ongoing capital projects.
- The Council approved two contracts for the purchase of a software management system with Tyler Enterprises. Total costs, for both the Tyler agreement and this agreement, including travel expenses, are estimated to be $1,194,203, well within the $1.5 million range that staff had expected this project to cost.
Police Chief Paul Beard presented a report on staffing and his efforts to recruit and hire more officers, which he said currently is running at 70% of approved levels due to retirements, illnesses and deployments. He also reported that the department answered more than 25,000 calls for service in 2022, down 8% from last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.