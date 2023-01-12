Oakley approves nonprofit affordable housing project

MCMURRAY, BEARD

The Oakley City Council approved one small affordable housing project Tuesday night while considering another developer’s request for higher-density housing.

The council approved selling a “surplus” property at 4921 Teakwood Drive for two additional affordable housing units to the Yellow Roof Foundation for $100,000.

Yellow Roof Foundation is a Concord non-profit public charity. Founded in 2018 by Dave and Lori Sanson, owners of DeNova Homes, Inc. the Yellow Roof Foundation is working to build affordable housing for families and individuals at risk for homelessness.

