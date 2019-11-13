The Oakley City Council appointed Michael Krieg to fill the seat vacated by former Vice Mayor Doug Hardcastle, Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Krieg was chosen after an open interview process of eight candidates during the council’s meeting. He will be officially sworn in at the next meeting, Tuesday, Dec. 10.
A 37-year resident of Oakley, U.S. Navy veteran and retired sales and information technology professional, Krieg has experience in both the private and public sectors. In retirement, he wants to focus on contributing to the community that welcomed him and his family decades ago.
Currently, Krieg is Oakley’s representative to the board of the Contra Costa Mosquito and Vector Control District; a docent at Big Break Regional Shoreline, where he teaches local students about the Delta ecosystem; a member of Oakley’s Community Emergency Response Team; and a volunteer at the Antioch Dunes National Wildlife Refuge.
“I appreciate the effort put forth by all the applicants,” said Councilmember Kevin Romick. “However, I voted for Michael based on his written resume, the articulate manner in which he answered questions, his long history of volunteerism combined with his management experiences (that) will make him a great addition to the council.”
Krieg states his top priorities as a council member are safety, homelessness, quality of life and citizen engagement. He hopes his individual strengths of patience and resourcefulness will guide him forward as he navigates his new position.
“I want to listen first and make decisions later,” Krieg said. “I think I have good resources that can help me investigate things that we plan to do.”
As a longtime resident, he has seen Oakley blossom, and hopes to see that continue in the future. Before Oakley became a city in 2002, Krieg volunteered, passing out literature during the door-to-door campaign, encouraging residents to vote. A lot has improved since then, he said.
“When we moved to Oakley, it was just going to be houses as far as you could see,” Krieg said. “There was no infrastructure; we had no stoplights; we didn’t have any parks. Once cityhood came along and city councils took over, and people who lived here cared about what was going on, they made this happen. The city has made this happen in the last 20 years. Think about what we can do in the next 20.”
Krieg says council members have a unique perspective, and he wants to offer a “professional, reasonable, impartial, non-political” voice during the next year.
“It’s up to us to make something of what we’ve got here,” he said. “We’re doing it really well. I just want to help move that forward.”
Seven other candidates applied and interviewed for the vacancy: Michael Dupray, Yared Oliveros, Rhonda Gehlke, Nicholas Caputo, Samar Narang, Ramzey Alam and Jordan James. Many indicated during their interviews that they would consider running for election in 2020 even if not appointed.
