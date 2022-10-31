Oakley City Council approves downtown subdivision

OAKLEY---The City Council on Tuesday, Oct. 25, approved the Golden Oaks Subdivision, which will allow eight single-family homes to be built on a 2-acre lot at 4960 Fuschia Way abutting the south end of the Police Department parking lot.

The approval also clears the way for an extension of  West Ruby Street to the intersection of Wildcat Way and Fuschia Way.

The city staff report urging its approval reported, “One of the main attributes of the project is the connectivity it provides between West Ruby Street and Wildcat Way. Connectivity would not only allow for more efficient Police Department access to different areas of the City, but also other east/west emergency access. The connectivity would also benefit members of the public by providing more direct access to Oakley Elementary School and its park area for students, parents, and park visitors, to the Civic Center and park, and to other local businesses along Main Street.”

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription