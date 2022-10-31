Oakley City Council approves downtown subdivision

OAKLEY---The City Council on Tuesday, Oct. 25, approved the Golden Oaks Subdivision, which will allow eight single-family homes to be built on a 2-acre lot at 4960 Fuschia Way abutting the south end of the Police Department parking lot.
The approval also clears the way for an extension of West Ruby Street to the intersection of Wildcat Way and Fuschia Way.
The city staff report urging its approval reported, “One of the main attributes of the project is the connectivity it provides between West Ruby Street and Wildcat Way. Connectivity would not only allow for more efficient Police Department access to different areas of the City, but also other east/west emergency access. The connectivity would also benefit members of the public by providing more direct access to Oakley Elementary School and its park area for students, parents, and park visitors, to the Civic Center and park, and to other local businesses along Main Street.”
Police Chief Paul Beard had personally appeared to ask the council to approve the plans.
A group of neighbors in the area had organized to oppose the subdivision. Led by Stan O’Leary, they wrote a letter to the council offering an alternative plan, one that had been praised by Mayor Randy Pope. But the option failed to gain traction with the council. Council member George Fuller and others called for a detailed plan to slow down traffic, or a "calming" plan, which staff produced and amended to the plans. The subdivision was approved unanimously.
In another major approval, the City Council voted 5-0 to award a $9.1 million contract to R&R Pacific Construction Inc. for the widening and improvement of the East Cypress Road corridor.
City staff reported that the project “will complete the gap between the development projects and widen East Cypress Road to six lanes from Knightsen Avenue to west of Jersey Island Road. This project will help alleviate the congestion and provide a higher-capacity roadway to handle the demand from the future growth along the East Cypress Corridor.The project will construct a six-lane divided roadway from Knightsen Avenue to west of Jersey Island Road. The improvements will include a median island, buffered bike lanes, sidewalk, traffic signal, streetlights, underground utility (storm, sewer, water, gas), landscaping and irrigation.”
Fuller had made a point of questioning the construction firm’s record of fulfilling “prevailing rates” as required with public contracts. The questioning sparked a robust defense from Public Works Director Kevin Rohani, who verified their record of compliance.
In other major actions, the Council approved $250,000 to boost Police Department recruiting efforts. The department is trying to fill six current officer vacancies, one open sergeant position with seven other officers either on leave or injured. Under the new program, qualified candidates may be offered incentives up to $10,000 based on experience and will be recommended by the police chief and approved by the city manager. Nothing over $10,000 will be offered to an individual without council consent. A recruitment incentive will also be offered to current employees with a recruitment incentive of $2,500 per candidate they recruit.
Jeri Tejeda, city director of Human Resources, reported to the Council that only San Ramon offers a higher pay and benefits package than Oakley with the current contract offering 3 percent raises in each of the third, fourth and fifth years.
At the end of the meeting, City Attorney Derek Cole gave a report to the Council regarding potential restrictions on public meeting comments made against city employees. Fuller had formally requested the report over his concerns about recent remarks he felt created “a hostile work environment.”:Citing several court rulings, Cole noted that any attempted restrictions “would be blatantly unconstitutional.”
Cole added, “Being the recipient of some pretty crazy and outlandish claims that were said about me, I assure you, we have it pretty tame around here.”
