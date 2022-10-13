Oakley City Council candidates forum set for Oct. 19

A City Council candidates public forum is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Oakley Senior Center at 215 Second St.
Two City Council seats will be open on this year’s ballot. Shannon Shaw, a member of the Oakley Planning Commission, is running for the District 4 seat. Although Shaw will be the only candidate listed on the ballot, Adam Gerhart qualified to run as a write-in candidate in the race.
Hugh Henderson, also a current planning commissioner, and Rachelle “Shelly” Fitzgerald will face off for the open District 2 seat.
Current Mayor Randy Pope and councilmember Sue Higgins will end their terms in November. This will be the first district election held since the city moved from at-large representation to districts in 2021.
The public is encouraged to submit their questions for the candidates by Monday, Oct. 17 by sending an email to editor@brentwoodpress.com with “Oakley Forum” in the subject line. Candidates will not be given any questions in advance.
The doors at the Oakley Senior Center will open for a “meet and greet” with the candidates at 6 p.m. the night of the forum. It will begin at about 6:20 p.m. and will run about 90 minutes.
The forum will be co-sponsored by The Brentwood Press, the Friends of Oakley and the Oakley Senior Center. Jon Elam, former city manager of Brentwood, has agreed to serve as a volunteer moderator for the free forum.
“We are excited to partner with the Oakley Senior Center and the Friends Of Oakley to put on this Oakley candidate forum to help inform the residents of Oakley so they can make an educated decision to help move forward the democratic process,” Press Publisher Greg Robinson said Tuesday. “Come meet the candidates in person, and most importantly, we encourage everyone to get out and vote on Nov 8.”
