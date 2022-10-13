Oakley City Council candidates forum set for Oct. 19

A City Council candidates public forum is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Oakley Senior Center at 215 Second St.

Two City Council seats will be open on this year’s ballot. Shannon Shaw, a member of the Oakley Planning Commission, is running for the District 4 seat. Although Shaw will be the only candidate listed on the ballot, Adam Gerhart qualified to run as a write-in candidate in the race.

Hugh Henderson, also a current planning commissioner, and Rachelle “Shelly” Fitzgerald will face off for the open District 2 seat.

