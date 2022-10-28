OAKLEY— It’s the city council that didn’t happen. The City Council meeting of Tuesday, Oct. 25 was livestreamed that night. But the usual video recording that is posted the following morning on the city’s website was met with a “Network error” message for anyone who tried to access it.
City Clerk Libby Vreonis said Thursday, “Our vendor is continuing to work to resolve this issue. It is not an issue specific to our system, but rather system wide. We will continue to monitor and provide an update as soon as available. Thank you for your patience as we work toward resolving this matter..”
Later Thursday, City Manager Joshua McMurray said, “We want to be able to ensure the public has access to our meeting videos.”
