Bryan Montgomery, Oakley’s city manager since 2005, announced that he will be leaving town next month.
Montgomery has accepted the city manager position in the City of Indio in Southern California. His final day with Oakley will be May 7.
“It is very bittersweet to leave Oakley and the many wonderful friends we have made here,” Montgomery said of the move. “It has been a great place to raise our family and it has been an honor to serve with such outstanding city employees and elected officials, as well as with so many others who help make Oakley such a great community. We will always cherish the memories and friendships and look forward to seeing the entire City of Oakley continue to succeed and flourish.”
Before coming to Oakley, Montgomery served as the city manager in Mesquite, Nevada. He has 28 years of experience in local government management and has worked as an adjunct professor at San Francisco State University and Los Medanos College.
Former Mayor Kevin Romick was a member of the city council when Montgomery was hired by Oakley. He said he felt then that Montgomery was a good choice, and his service over the past 15 years has justified that choice time and again.
“We went through the great recession and he managed to keep our budget balanced,” Romick said. “We had a very tight budget — we have always had a really tight budget. He’s done a great job managing an ever-growing city, where the income is not always what is needed to keep up with the growth. His leadership will be missed.”
Romick said Montgomery has accomplished big things with his small, dedicated staff, many of whom manage multiple responsibilities. His accomplishments include pulling the town through the recession of 2008, and managing the city as it discontinued its contract for police services with the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office and formed its own police department. He built a strong, skilled team to take ideas from inception to reality.
With the help of his team, Montgomery completed many community projects during his time with Oakley. Under his leadership, over 2,600 acres were annexed to the city. He oversaw the building of City Hall, the police department, Civic Center Park, Oakley Plaza, the recreation center, the senior center, the public works operations building, two fire stations and more than 30 parks.
Nearly every major arterial road was widened and improved, and the “You, Me, We = Oakley” program was implemented with great success. The Contra Costa Logistics Center and many other projects and programs currently planned and underway were also implemented under Montgomery and his staff. He also led the town through the pandemic while keeping the budget inline.
“Bryan has been a strong leader for Oakley and has helped Oakley move from a newly incorporated city to a financially sound, safe city that has a very bright future,” said Oakley Mayor Sue Higgins. “We will always be grateful for the foundation and solid employee team that Bryan helped build, and we know he will continue to be successful in his public service career.”
