OAKLEY – The City Council extended a financial lifeline to the Oakley Senior Center on Tuesday night with a revised lease amendment that should keep the Center afloat through the end of the year.
On Feb. 28, the City Council approved an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation of up to $20,000 for the Oakley Senior Citizens nonprofit so it could remain open in a time when they are facing financial uncertainty, according to the city staff. The center is busy every week, with various classes and serving free food to the needy.
At that time, their situation was bleak, and they could fund operations only for a few more months. Since then, the nonprofit has met with city staff to discuss their plan to become financially sustainable. They have also raised a little over $9,000 since February with various fundraising efforts. The current lease expires on June 14, 2023. Staff recommends amending the lease agreement to reflect the nonprofit’s continued use of the city property as well as extend that lease through the end of this year.
At that point, city staff recommends extending the lease for six months with the ability to renew for additional six-month increments until the city is certain of the long-term use of the property.
City Manager Josh McMurray said Tuesday that the city is envisioning selling the property at 215 Second St. for residential development to raise funds for development of a future permanent city library and senior center. The Council voted 4-0 to approve the lease amendment. Council member Shannon Shaw was absent.
Staff is proposing to modify that provision to allow the Oakley Senior Citizens to raise income by subleasing the space to organizations and uses that the city would deem acceptable. The city would require the nonprofit to develop a fee schedule to ensure they are charging appropriately for the use of the space.
Staff would also ensure that anyone subleasing the space would have to provide insurance held to the same standards and coverage requirements as the nonprofit.
The current lease requires the Oakley Senior Citizens to pay for all utilities and services of the building and the property, including the grass area that is part of Dewey Park. Since that is a public area, staff is suggesting the agreement be modified so that the city will pay for the water needed to maintain the park.
In other actions Tuesday night, Finance Director Tim Przybyla gave a preliminary report on city finances noting $30,414,665 in revenues and a current surplus of $206,119. Przybyla also said he is projecting a 6% increase in property tax income, which he called “conservative.” Kevin Rohani, the city’s Public Works Director, also reviewed the status of the 44 capital improvement projects underway across the city.
McMurray also announced Tuesday night that the Taste of Oakley scheduled for Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. has been canceled because of lack of ticket sales.
