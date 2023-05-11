City of Oakley logo_EDITORIAL ART
Photo courtesy of City of Oakley

OAKLEY – The City Council extended a financial lifeline to the Oakley Senior Center on Tuesday night with a revised lease amendment that should keep the Center afloat through the end of the year.

On Feb. 28, the City Council approved an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation of up to $20,000 for the Oakley Senior Citizens nonprofit so it could remain open in a time when they are facing financial uncertainty, according to the city staff. The center is busy every week, with various classes and serving free food to the needy.

At that time, their situation was bleak, and they could fund operations only for a few more months. Since then, the nonprofit has met with city staff to discuss their plan to become financially sustainable. They have also raised a little over $9,000 since February with various fundraising efforts. The current lease expires on June 14, 2023. Staff recommends amending the lease agreement to reflect the nonprofit’s continued use of the city property as well as extend that lease through the end of this year.

