ECCFPD officials say that a space heater was the cause of a mid-morning garage fire on the 3800 block of Cloverbrook Avenue in Oakley, Calif. on Saturday, February 26. One resident was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
Arriving crews to the call on the 3800 block of Cloverbrook Avenue shortly after 10 a.m., found a hybrid electric/propane space heater burning in the garage, with flames spreading to exercise equipment nearby.
The fire was knocked down quickly and damage to the home was limited to the garage. The home’s residents and pets were able to safely evacuate.
The person suffering from suspected smoke inhalation was transported to Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch.
East Contra Costa Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Craig Auzenne said that it appeared the fire originated from the space heater and may have been caused by an overload on the electrical system, but the incident’s cause is still under investigation.
2022-02-26 -Cloverbrook-garage-fire_01.jpg
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-02-26 -Cloverbrook-garage-fire_02.jpg
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-02-26 -Cloverbrook-garage-fire_03.jpg
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-02-26 -Cloverbrook-garage-fire_04.jpg
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-02-26 -Cloverbrook-garage-fire_05.jpg
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-02-26 -Cloverbrook-garage-fire_06.jpg
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-02-26 -Cloverbrook-garage-fire_07.jpg
Melissa van Ruiten
