OAKLEY—City Manager Josh McMurray has announced the hiring of Danielle Navarro as Oakley’s new assistant city manager. She began her first day with the City on April 28.
“I’m tremendously excited about this new operational structure,” said McMurray. “Danielle brings an incredible amount of diverse experience to the City. Her leadership skills and genuine passion for public service will help continue to move the City forward.”
Danielle brings twenty years of experience in local government, having most recently served as the Principal Management Analyst/City Clerk for the city of Pleasant Hill. She began her career in the city of Berkeley City Clerk’s Office, earned a master of public administration degree while working there full time, and advanced through multiple positions in the Berkeley Public Works Department before moving to the city manager’s office in Pleasant Hill as their Senior Management Analyst/Deputy Clerk in 2014. She was promoted to Principal Management Analyst/City Clerk in 2021, and in addition to her duties as the City Clerk, had a varied portfolio from special projects and overseeing the city’s landscape and lighting assessment districts to staffing two commissions and managing the city’s Senior Van Service. She brings extensive experience in budget development, analysis, and management; research; program and project management; people-first leadership; and implementing service improvements, according to McMurray..
