Oakley names new mayor

Photo by Chris Campos

Incoming mayor Aaron Meadows and Vice Mayor Anissa Williams took the oath of office at the Dec. 13 meeting.

The city appointed a new mayor, Aaron Meadows, and welcomed two new City Council members Suzanne Shaw and Hugh Henderson on Tuesday night.

As the new wave arrived, the City Council and staff also hailed the long service of outgoing Randy Pope and former mayor Sue Higgins with praise, gifts, proclamations and a tear or two.

The 12 years that the two council colleagues worked together saw a long list of changes in the city.

