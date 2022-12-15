Oakley names new mayor

The city appointed a new mayor, Aaron Meadows, and welcomed two new City Council members Suzanne Shaw and Hugh Henderson on Tuesday night.
As the new wave arrived, the City Council and staff also hailed the long service of outgoing Randy Pope and former mayor Sue Higgins with praise, gifts, proclamations and a tear or two.
The 12 years that the two council colleagues worked together saw a long list of changes in the city.
Pope, a police officer with the Oakland Police Department, noted Tuesday night “I, myself, individually did not accomplish anything by myself. I want to thank staff for all their work over the last 12 years.”
Pope opened the crowded meeting by honoring his son, Carter Pope, with a proclamation honoring him for his promotion to Eagle Scout. The proud father hailed his son’s work on his campaigns and other community contributions through Troop 90.
Higgins, a nurse, was hailed by former mayor Claire Alaura, who attended the ceremony representing state Assemblyman Steve Glazer. County Supervisor Diane Burgis, also a former Oakley City Council member, appeared with a plaque for Higgins. “You’ve given so much of your life and your heart to the city,” Burgis said. Of Pope, Burgis noted, “He taught me the importance of getting along with your colleagues.”
Hailing both Higgins and Pope, City Manager Joshua McMurraynoted, “It’s been an incredible 12 years. You are true leaders, and we thank you for your service.”
Later, the council voted unanimously to appoint Meadows the next mayor and Anissa Williams the new vice mayor. Council member George Fuller abstained on the vote for Williams.
Meadows told the audience that his priorities as new mayor will be increasing the number of police officers while emphasizing the importance of public safety and economic development.
Shaw and Henderson were elected in November while they served on the city’s Planning Commission.
A bright report on the city’s finances by a new auditor Maze & Associates cheered on the new council members. Finance Director Tim Przybyla told the council that only two cities were ranked by the state higher for their financial stability. He noted that the city is sitting on a healthy reserve of $8.9 million and has prepared for any potential dips in the economy.
