The city Planning Commission on Tuesday night unanimously approved the Machado Lane Subdivision with 76 single-family homes south of East Cypress Road.
Originally pitched to the City Council in 2021 with 106 homes proposed for the 20-acre site by the developer, MLC Holdings, which has an office in Irvine, the proposal underwent considerable paring in negotiations with the city planning department. Kevin Fryer, representing the developer, said the council told them then that the numbers just weren’t acceptable and rejected it outright.
No public comment was made on the project Tuesday night and the commission’s hearing was conducted in a brisk 30-minute meeting.
Besides the 76 lots the proposal includes street right of ways, a pocket park with playground, a stormwater detention treatment area, and emergency vehicle access. The applicant has proposed a Homeowners Association to maintain the detention basin, park area, and emergency vehicle access.
The project is west of Machado Lane and south of East Cypress Road and consists of two parcels of approximately 10 acres each. The northern parcel includes a 50-foot dedication for East Cypress Road and both parcels include a 30-foot dedication for Machado Lane.
Planning Director Ken Strelo told the commissioners that there is adequate right of way at the frontage of the vacant property immediately west of the site, and these travel lane improvements will close the gap of improvements continuing along East Cypress Road.
The planned improvements to Cypress Road envision full frontage improvements from the existing right of way line to the private property lines with the new lot. The road median, two vehicle travel lanes and one bike lane, and landscaping and a sidewalk will all be included.
For Machado Lane, the applicant will be making improvements that will include enough space for a travel lane each way as well as landscaping and a sidewalk, according to the staff report on the project.
The project application includes a request for approval of a rezone consisting of an amendment from an existing P-1 District approved for a now-expired tentative map.
As proposed, the gross density (includes all area before right-of-way dedication, parks, landscaping, etc.) would be 3.78 dwelling units per acre with residential lot sizes ranging between 5,939 and 13,089 square feet.
Fryer also stated that his firm would commit to starting construction within two years following approval, with project final completion planned for 2026.
For the homes, there are four different floor plans ranging from 1,743 square feet to 3,247 square feet of livable area consisting of two one-story and three two-story plans. All plans include a front-facing two-car garage doors, with two plans including tandem three-car interior garage space.
Strelo ended the meeting by telling the commissioners that nine persons have filed applications for the current two open planning commission seats. He said that the City Council will interview the applicants at their Feb. 14 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.