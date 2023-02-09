The city Planning Commission on Tuesday night unanimously approved the Machado Lane Subdivision with 76 single-family homes south of East Cypress Road.

Originally pitched to the City Council in 2021 with 106 homes proposed for the 20-acre site by the developer, MLC Holdings, which has an office in Irvine, the proposal underwent considerable paring in negotiations with the city planning department. Kevin Fryer, representing the developer, said the council told them then that the numbers just weren’t acceptable and rejected it outright.

No public comment was made on the project Tuesday night and the commission’s hearing was conducted in a brisk 30-minute meeting.

