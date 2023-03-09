Oakley police promote two to lieutenant

OAKLEY – Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard announced on Wednesday the promotion of two of its own to lieutenant. Both Sgt. Robert Roberts and Sgt. Logan Cartwright were promoted, effective on March 13.
Both new lieutenants will handle administrative duties of their divisions.
Roberts started his police career back in 1995 with the Contra Costa Sheriff’s office in the detention and patrol divisions and was promoted to sergeant. Roberts was also a police canine handler and managed the canine unit for the Sheriff’s Office. He also worked for the Oakley Police Department while under contract with the Sheriff’s Office and remained with the department when they became a standalone department in 2016. During his time in Oakley, Roberts has worked in the patrol and investigations divisions for Oakley police.
