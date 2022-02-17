OAKLEY The Oakley Police Department released a statement on Feb. 16 regarding the disappearance of 24-year-old resident Alexis Gabe in late January.
“The investigation into the disappearance of Alexis Gabe has remained at the forefront of the Oakley Police Departments daily operations,” the department said in the statement. “We have also remained in frequent contact with the Gabe family throughout our investigation and we support them in their efforts as they try to locate Alexis as well.’
This update comes after the last public statement made by the department. The previous statement was released on Feb. 1. It said the department had served a search warrant to an Antioch residence in connection with Gabe’s disappearance. No details related to what, if anything, was discovered during the search have been made available.
Gabe was first reported missing “under suspicious circumstances” on Jan. 27. Her last known location was Benttree Way in Antioch on an undisclosed date, and her car was reportedly found with the keys in the ignition on Trenton Street in Oakley, according to the missing-person flyers that have been distributed by friends and family across East County. She is described as an Asian female, 5-feet, 7-inches tall weighing 170 pounds and last known to be wearing a white tank top, silver/black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and green/white shoes.
“We understand there is a great deal of public interest in this case. We remain committed to the tenets of completing a thorough investigation and making sure the integrity of our investigation outweighs public curiosity,” the Feb. 16 statement reads. “The Oakley Police Department remains committed to locating Alexis and we are continuing on our path towards a complete investigation.”
