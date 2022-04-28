Oakley police are asking for the public's help in locating a person of interest in the disappearance of 24-year-old resident Alexis Gabe, which authorities suspect involves foul play.
“Numerous search warrants have been written and executed in this investigation and the Oakley Police Department can officially state that we believe Alexis’ disappearance “was not by accident or by choice,” Detective Tyler Horn said in an April 28 press conference. “We strongly suspect foul play, and we seek the public’s assistance in locating Alexis.” To that end, police have formally offered a $10,000 reward for information that helps authorities find Gabe.
During a news conference held April 28, police showed a video of a person of interest who is believed to have been the one to have abandoned Gabe’s car immediately following her disappearance. The vehicle had been found on Trenton Street in Oakley with the keys still in the ignition.
The suspect in the video is described as a man of slim build, standing 5-feet, 11 inches to 6 feet tall with dark skin. He can be seen in the surveillance footage wearing a large jacket, beanie and N95 type facemask with a beard protruding from beneath it. According to Horn, the footage was taken at the intersection of Oakley Road and Beldin Lane, roughly five minutes from where the vehicle was abandoned. The suspect appears to flee on foot in the direction of Antioch.
Although Gabe’s ex-boyfriend was named as one of many potential persons of interest, it was not made clear if the man in the surveillance footage was believed to be him.
Gabe’s disappearance is the biggest case in the department’s history, according to Chief Paul Beard, stressing the department’s need for public assistance after three months of “exhaustive” search efforts by a handful of officers on the case.
“We have simply run out of investigative leads,” Beard said, explaining the importance of assistance from the public. “We have literally searched land, sea and air for Alexis.”
As part of the effort to seek information from the public, a $10,000 reward has been established by the city of Oakley. Police have also set up a tip line for the public to share any potential information they may have. According to Horn, all tips are treated as credible and followed up on “to the point of exhaustion.”
Despite the new information from the press conference, police said they are still unable to make public all the evidence they have gathered due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. Horn declined to comment about questions regarding Oakley police officers searching in Pioneer as well as whether police triangulated Gabe’s smartphone in an effort to find her.
Alexis’ father, Gwyn Gabe, also spoke at the event, thanking the community for its support and urging the public to continue helping in the investigation.
“We are pleading to whomever has information regarding Alexis’ disappearance to please come forward,” he said. “Help us bring her back home. We need our daughter back.”
Gabe was first reported missing on Jan. 27 after failing to return home the previous evening. According to police, she had left the family’s apartment at about 6:30 p.m. after a brief phone conversation with a friend. Police received the case on Jan. 28 and began interviewing key witnesses.
Oakley police have been assisted in the investigation by several local law enforcement agencies, such as Antioch police, according to Beard. The FBI has also been in contact with police as recently as this week, he said.
Over the course of the three months Gabe has been missing, volunteers have organized search efforts with help from the KlaasKids Foundation, a nonprofit organization that assists with missing persons cases nationwide. The foundation began to assist in investigations in February before announcing they would “temporarily suspend” search efforts in early April due to a lack of leads and safety concerns. According to Horn, there are no plans for the Klaas foundation to continue with search efforts. He praised the foundation for helping to “galvanize” the community but noted nothing fruitful had come from search efforts.
Police encourage anyone with information regarding Alexis Gabe to call their tip line at 925-625-7009 or to email alexistips@ci.oakley.ca.us
