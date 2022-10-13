Oakley prepares to vote on long-delayed road extension

Another Laurel Road construction project is on the horizon in Oakley.
Months after the long-awaited completion of a crucial near-half mile gap on Laurel Road linking Antioch and Oakley and providing a connection to Highway 4, Laurel Road is planned to have another extension farther east in Oakley to Sellers Avenue. The project, which has been on Oakley’s drawing board since 2002, still remains at a standstill, with no dates for construction or completion.
“There is no timetable to complete this extension now,” said Oakley City Manager Joshua McMurray. “City staff is currently working on this project, and the first step is to contract with a consultant to design the improvements. It is a project that is a priority and we are taking the first step at this next City Council meeting on Oct. 25 to award the contract for the survey work, right-of-way mapping, and acquisition process.”
According to McMurray, the project has been identified in Oakley’s General Plan since 2002 and in Oakley’s Traffic Impact Fee Program since 2003. The project entails extending Laurel Road from its current terminus at Teton Road 2,500 linear feet (approximately one half mile) eastward to a signalized intersection with Sellers Avenue. The project, when completed, will provide another east-west access to and from the eastern part of Oakley and Knightsen while reducing the burden of traffic on other nearby roads and intersections, such as Cypress Road and Delta Road.
“The extension of Laurel Road from Teton Road to Sellers Avenue is a high priority project as it provides a secondary access to and from East Cypress Road corridor for the residents,” said Oakley Public Works Director/City Engineer Kevin Rohani. “This roadway extension will benefit the residents of far east Oakley and Knightsen to be able to have a solid access and direct connection to Highway 4 and will complement the other Laurel Road improvements and widening that the City has done over past few years to improve access to this region and accommodate its growth in coming years.”
Since railroad tracks cross the area of the planned route, an overpass will need to be constructed over the railroads due to at-grade crossings no longer being allowed. BNSF Railway owns the right of way near the vicinity of the project. According to BNSF Railway Executive Director of Public Affairs Lena Kent, the City of Oakley is still in the initial phase of their project, and will coordinate with BNSF on a preliminary scope review. Section 190 of California’s Streets and Highways Code requires Caltrans to allot $15 million in each yearly budget for three or four projects aimed at eliminating at-grade railroad crossings on state highways and local city streets and roads in an effort to prevent collisions between trains and vehicles, and eliminating injuries and fatalities to improve safety. The entire project is estimated to cost $38 million, but funding remains an obstacle.
“This project is large in scale and we will need to leverage many funding sources, including grants, to ultimately construct the improvements,” McMurray said. “This project is a priority of the City Council, although the magnitude of the project’s costs is substantial, and we need to find funding for it. We can use monies collected through our Traffic Impact Fee Program. No money has been budgeted for the construction, but we have allocated money for the design, and that item will be scheduled for the Oct. 25 City Council meeting.”
McMurray also reported at the Tuesday night City Council meeting about the difficulties city staff has had in getting through to the appropriate BNSF officials. “We even tried their 1-800 phone number to get them to respond,” he said.
Mayor Randy Pope urged McMurray to get local congressional offices to help spur action from the railroad.
Knightsen resident Kristen Crithfield said this project is a step in the right direction, although she feels more work needs to be done to aid with potential traffic congestion in the region.
“I’m sure it will help with the railroad track issues and traffic congestion in Oakley, but I don’t see how it will help Summer Lakes, or Bethel Island if it’s not extended further,” said Crithfield. “I know the City of Oakley is working hard to help alleviate issues. Hopefully the roads come in before the new houses.”
More information, including a list of future road projects and a project map can be found at https://bit.ly/3TeLZgP
