Oakley prepares to vote on long-delayed road extension

Photo by Sean Tongson

Laurel Road’s current eastern terminus at Teton Road in Oakley. There is a proposal to extend Laurel Road east of this location to Sellers Avenue in the future.

Another Laurel Road construction project is on the horizon in Oakley.

Months after the long-awaited completion of a crucial near-half mile gap on Laurel Road linking Antioch and Oakley and providing a connection to Highway 4, Laurel Road is planned to have another extension farther east in Oakley to Sellers Avenue. The project, which has been on Oakley’s drawing board since 2002, still remains at a standstill, with no dates for construction or completion.

“There is no timetable to complete this extension now,” said Oakley City Manager Joshua McMurray. “City staff is currently working on this project, and the first step is to contract with a consultant to design the improvements. It is a project that is a priority and we are taking the first step at this next City Council meeting on Oct. 25 to award the contract for the survey work, right-of-way mapping, and acquisition process.”

