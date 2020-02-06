The City of Oakley is charging into the new year by wrapping up community improvement projects and starting a number of new ones, according to a recently released capital improvement program update.
On the heels of the installation of a new athletic field at Nunn-Wilson Park and an improved traffic signal system at Empire Avenue and Gateway Drive, officials are now gearing up to augment the city’s emergency preparedness, upgrade portions of Main Street and Laurel Road, and resurface several streets.
“I believe that now, more than any other time in Oakley’s history, we are at a point where so many ideas that have been discussed for years are finally coming to fruition,” said Oakley City Councilmember Claire Alaura. “In some cases, it has taken many years of planning, coordination, financial planning and sometimes luck with grants to get these projects underway. Every project is meant to improve elements of our community, and while there is much being done, there’s always more to aim to accomplish in our future.”
Crews are expected to install an emergency generator to power the civic center — which includes the police department, city administration, public works department and other critical city functions — during electricity outages.
The power source would allow the civic center to function as an emergency operations center if needed, said Public Works Director Kevin Rohani. The $150,000 general capital fund project could be completed as early as this month.
In addition, the city council is expected to award contracts for several key roadway projects in the next month or two.
Laurel Road, from Mellowood Drive to Main Street, will undergo a series of repairs and improvements — including construction of a protected double-left turn from Laurel Road to Main Street — to accommodate current and future traffic demands. New pavement, curb and gutter will be installed along with improved landscaping and irrigation as part of the $3.1 million project, paid for by transportation impact fees collected from developers. Work on that project is scheduled to begin by spring, Rohani said.
“The next phase of the Laurel Road reconstruction project, Mellowood to Main, will smooth out that bumpy ride and improve circulation through the intersection,” said Mayor Kevin Romick.
Meanwhile, a number of improvements are also coming to the north side of Main Street, between Norcross Lane and Second Street at its intersection with O’Hara Avenue. That work, expected to start in the spring, involves widening the street; traffic signal modification; landscaping work; and construction of new curb, gutter, sidewalks and streetlights. Transportation impact fees will cover the work’s $500,000 cost.
“That project is kind of the last leg of the downtown Main Street improvements,” Rohani said.
The changes will complement a future downtown Oakley train platform station and parking lot.
The San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority’s train station platform will sit north of Main Street between Second Street and O’Hara Avenue, near a future plaza eyed for civic events and other occasions. A parking lot with over 300 spaces is also planned.
The San Joaquin Joint Power Authority has secured a grant to cover the cost of the train platform’s construction, and the city will pay for other components, including a roadway, the parking lot and other public infrastructure adjacent to the station. Those undisclosed costs will be factored into the city’s 2020/2021 fiscal year budget, according to city documents.
Construction of the railroad platform station, roadway and parking lot could be wrapped up by fall of 2022.
Two other future roadway projects are the reconstruction of Vintage Parkway, from Main Street to Big Break Road, and the resurfacing or repair of several other streets, including those in the Summer Lake, Heartwood and Gardenia neighborhoods.
The Vintage Parkway work will carry out base repairs and street resurfacing with new asphalt, followed up with new striping, according to a city report.
The city has secured a $960,000 federal grant to cover a portion of the $1.5 million Vintage project cost that is scheduled to start in the spring.
The other roadway resurfacing project, slated to cost $900,000, is expected to launch in the summer. The city will use state gas tax funds and general capital money to complete that work.
“Our role has been and continues to be to provide top-quality streets,” Rohani said.
To view the city’s complete report on future planned capital improvement program projects, visit https://go.aws/2Sjes7r.
